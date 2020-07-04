Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Police in 2 days
Web Desk
07:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Police in 2 days
Share

KARACHI – With 325 new cases reported in last two days, around 1670 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday. 

He said 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Currently, 1219 officers and personnel are under treatment while 435 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus ... 11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 227,205, according to government data ...

More From This Category
PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial ...
12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military ...
11:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Israeli border police commander tests positive ...
10:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening ...
10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PM Imran lauds nation’s resilience as Pakistan ...
10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Three more Pakistani players eligible to travel ...
09:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr