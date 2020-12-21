Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of Hello Hot 100

ISLAMABAD – British-Pakistani businessman and PM’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has been named in Hello magazine list of Hot 100.

"Unveiling the most exciting issue of the year, our Hello HOT 100. Gracing the cover of our most awaited issue of the year is none other than Zulfi Bukhari, who is a rare combo of good looks and diligence," the feature read.

Unveiling the most exciting issue of the year, our HELLO❗ HOT 100. ???? Gracing the cover of our most awaited issue of the year is none other than Zulfi Bukhari, who is a rare combo of good looks and diligence. Now on our new website pic.twitter.com/vuuARnKzod — HELLO! Pakistan (@HELLO_Pak) December 19, 2020

The 40-year-old Bukhari expresses appreciation with a ‘thanks’. He wrote "Thank you Hello Pakistan for the recognition, feels great to be honoured.

Thank you @HELLO_Pak for the recognition, feels great to be honoured for efforts for ????????.@ZahraaSaifullah https://t.co/W0ZO7lowyM — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 20, 2020

Zulfi credited Prime Minister and terms him as inspiration while interviewing with the magazine.

He said, "I was always involved in politics along with my family in some way or the other in both Pakistan and abroad but like so many other overseas Pakistanis my inspiration to join was PM Khan."