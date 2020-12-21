Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of Hello Hot 100
Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of Hello Hot 100
ISLAMABAD – British-Pakistani businessman and PM’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has been named in Hello magazine list of Hot 100.

"Unveiling the most exciting issue of the year, our Hello HOT 100. Gracing the cover of our most awaited issue of the year is none other than Zulfi Bukhari, who is a rare combo of good looks and diligence," the feature read.

The 40-year-old Bukhari expresses appreciation with a ‘thanks’. He wrote "Thank you Hello Pakistan for the recognition, feels great to be honoured.

Zulfi credited Prime Minister and terms him as inspiration while interviewing with the magazine.

He said, "I was always involved in politics along with my family in some way or the other in both Pakistan and abroad but like so many other overseas Pakistanis my inspiration to join was PM Khan."

Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the marriage celebrations here
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

