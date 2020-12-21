‘Not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved,’ Pakistan tells UAE

MULTAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Emirati leadership was told that Pakistan will not recognise Israel till the Palestine issue resolved.

Talking to the media in Multan, he mentioned that we heard the United Arab Emirates stance on Israel, and clearly conveyed ours to them as well.

Qureshi who returned from a two-day visit to UAE reiterated that Pakistan would not be dictated by any pressure. “We will not tolerate any demands neither we are under any compulsion to recognize the Jewish state,” he added.

Spoke with H.H @ABZayed on the situation in South Asia, conditions in #IIOJK and discussed peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan appreciates UAE's cooperation during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eNeiZOAhdr — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2020

The 64-year-old PTI leader clarified that he presented Pakistan's clear position on both Kashmir and Palestine issues.

“I also discussed all the complications being faced by Pakistanis in Arab states including the current visa issue. The current visa ban is temporary and due to an on-going pandemic, he restated.

Qureshi also repudiated the rumors of the anti-Pakistan policy of Arab states, adding that a delegation from the UAE will soon be visiting Pakistan.