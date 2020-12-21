‘Not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved,’ Pakistan tells UAE
Web Desk
03:23 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
‘Not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved,’ Pakistan tells UAE
Share

MULTAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Emirati leadership was told that Pakistan will not recognise Israel till the Palestine issue resolved.

Talking to the media in Multan, he mentioned that we heard the United Arab Emirates stance on Israel, and clearly conveyed ours to them as well.

Qureshi who returned from a two-day visit to UAE reiterated that Pakistan would not be dictated by any pressure. “We will not tolerate any demands neither we are under any compulsion to recognize the Jewish state,” he added.

The 64-year-old PTI leader clarified that he presented Pakistan's clear position on both Kashmir and Palestine issues.

“I also discussed all the complications being faced by Pakistanis in Arab states including the current visa issue. The current visa ban is temporary and due to an on-going pandemic, he restated.

Qureshi also repudiated the rumors of the anti-Pakistan policy of Arab states, adding that a delegation from the UAE will soon be visiting Pakistan.

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, ... 04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

ABU DHABI – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirms the depth of the mutual relations between the United ...

More From This Category
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
06:16 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator ...
05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
PM Imran launches Pakistan's Billion Tree Honey ...
04:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of ...
02:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar in quarantine, undergoes ...
02:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
KSA suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 ...
12:15 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani superstar
04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr