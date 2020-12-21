‘Not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved,’ Pakistan tells UAE
Share
MULTAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Emirati leadership was told that Pakistan will not recognise Israel till the Palestine issue resolved.
Talking to the media in Multan, he mentioned that we heard the United Arab Emirates stance on Israel, and clearly conveyed ours to them as well.
Qureshi who returned from a two-day visit to UAE reiterated that Pakistan would not be dictated by any pressure. “We will not tolerate any demands neither we are under any compulsion to recognize the Jewish state,” he added.
Spoke with H.H @ABZayed on the situation in South Asia, conditions in #IIOJK and discussed peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan appreciates UAE's cooperation during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eNeiZOAhdr— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2020
The 64-year-old PTI leader clarified that he presented Pakistan's clear position on both Kashmir and Palestine issues.
“I also discussed all the complications being faced by Pakistanis in Arab states including the current visa issue. The current visa ban is temporary and due to an on-going pandemic, he restated.
Qureshi also repudiated the rumors of the anti-Pakistan policy of Arab states, adding that a delegation from the UAE will soon be visiting Pakistan.
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, ... 04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
ABU DHABI – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirms the depth of the mutual relations between the United ...
-
- Haier’s 12.12 sale comes to a fantastic end!06:11 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Haier patents its AC’s innovative self cleaning technology06:10 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator collapses at Abbottabad ...05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani ...04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Jannat Mirza hits 12mn followers on TikTok02:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Neelam Muneer thanks fans after coronavirus recovery11:21 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Here's 3-year-old Imran Khan with his family04:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020