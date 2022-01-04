Pakistan Navy commander meets Omani counterpart in Muscat

09:44 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Navy commander meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
Share

MUSCAT – Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received in his office at Al Murtafa'a Garrison on Tuesday Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed, Commander of the Pakistan Navy.

The two sides reviewed fields of the existing maritime cooperation between the two navies and exchanged views on several matters of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Commodore Tarik Issa Al Ra'eesi, RNO Senior Staff Officer, RNO officers and the Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat.

WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits ... 03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy corvette ‘Tabuk’ visited the port of Duqm, Oman during deployment on Regional ...

More From This Category
Omani businessmen see investment opportunities in ...
10:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's central bank to issue digital banking ...
10:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Top Gulf Cooperation Council official due in ...
09:14 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
First visually impaired diplomat writes book on ...
08:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
‘Despicable and totally unacceptable’ – ...
07:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid contracts ...
07:30 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 with #MeriVaccineKahani ...
06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr