Pakistan Navy commander meets Omani counterpart in Muscat

MUSCAT – Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) received in his office at Al Murtafa'a Garrison on Tuesday Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed, Commander of the Pakistan Navy.

The two sides reviewed fields of the existing maritime cooperation between the two navies and exchanged views on several matters of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Commodore Tarik Issa Al Ra'eesi, RNO Senior Staff Officer, RNO officers and the Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat.