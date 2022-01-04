Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani honoured with prestigious Sindh medal

10:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani honoured with prestigious Sindh medal
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was conferred with a prestigious medal by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The speedster shared the news on Twitter, adding that he and his family was invited to the Sindh CM House.

“I am thankful to @CM_Sindh for inviting me and my Family at @SindhCMHouse, & rewarding me with CM Sindh medal and presenting all of us a beautiful Sindhi Topi and Ajrak”.

“It was moment of great honor and pride for me and my Family,” the Sindh-based player said.

In November 2021, Dahani made his debut in T20I cricket in a match against Bangladesh. He will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean-bowled Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball, claiming his first international wicket.

Shahnawaz Dahani’s childhood issue fixed ... 10:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone nose surgery in the port city as he was facing ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Cricket Board unveils categories, ...
12:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
‘End of an era’: Cricket world pays tribute ...
03:23 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Rizwan appeals for support for Afghans struggling ...
01:24 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
'Professor' Mohammad Hafeez decides to hang his ...
10:46 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq ...
10:18 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as Pakistan cricket ...
10:29 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 with #MeriVaccineKahani ...
06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr