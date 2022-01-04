Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani honoured with prestigious Sindh medal
KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was conferred with a prestigious medal by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
The speedster shared the news on Twitter, adding that he and his family was invited to the Sindh CM House.
“I am thankful to @CM_Sindh for inviting me and my Family at @SindhCMHouse, & rewarding me with CM Sindh medal and presenting all of us a beautiful Sindhi Topi and Ajrak”.
I am thankful to @CM_Sindh for inviting me and my Family at @SindhCMHouse, & rewarding me with CM Sindh medal and presenting all of us a beautiful Sindhi Topi and Ajrak. It was moment of great honor and pride for me and my Family. pic.twitter.com/1ykqMMRXwO— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 3, 2022
“It was moment of great honor and pride for me and my Family,” the Sindh-based player said.
In November 2021, Dahani made his debut in T20I cricket in a match against Bangladesh. He will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean-bowled Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball, claiming his first international wicket.
