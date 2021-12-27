Shahnawaz Dahani’s childhood issue fixed through surgery
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone nose surgery in the port city as he was facing breathing problems due to a childhood injury.
Doctors at a private hospital removed a pebble, which was struck in Dahani’s nostril, reportedly in a two-hour-long operation.
The Sindh-based player had sustained a nose injury in his childhood.
The player has been discharged from the hospital and he would be fully recovered before the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Last month, Dahani made his debut in T20I cricket in a match against Bangladesh. will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean-bowled Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball, claiming his first international wicket.
Shahnawaz Dahani receives T20I debut cap from ... 11:39 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani received his T20I cap from former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday. Dahani will ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Shahnawaz Dahani’s childhood issue fixed through surgery10:27 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- India freezes Mother Teresa’s charity accounts days after attacks ...10:10 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Lahore reports first case of Omicron variant09:04 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
- Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)07:29 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021