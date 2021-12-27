Shahnawaz Dahani’s childhood issue fixed through surgery

KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone nose surgery in the port city as he was facing breathing problems due to a childhood injury.

Doctors at a private hospital removed a pebble, which was struck in Dahani’s nostril, reportedly in a two-hour-long operation.

The Sindh-based player had sustained a nose injury in his childhood.

The player has been discharged from the hospital and he would be fully recovered before the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Last month, Dahani made his debut in T20I cricket in a match against Bangladesh. will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean-bowled Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball, claiming his first international wicket.