Shahnawaz Dahani receives T20I debut cap from Sarfaraz Ahmed
Web Desk
11:39 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani received his T20I cap from former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday.

Dahani will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean-bowled Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball, claiming his first international wicket.

The right-arm fast bowler from Larkana erupted with joy, leaping into the air and pumping his fist as his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.

"Today is my debut match and I am very excited," Dahani had told the PCB's media team before the match. "I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.

Dahani had also spoken to his mother before the match, seeking her prayers. He thanked the people of Larkana profusely for showing love and support for him after he took the highest number of wickets in the latest edition of the PSL.

"The way they welcomed me when I returned to Larkana, I cannot describe it for you," he had said. "They must also be really happy that a cricketer from Larkana is making his debut for Pakistan today."

