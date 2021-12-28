Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 28 December 2021
09:08 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.8
|181.2
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|236
|238.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.3
|49.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.7
|47.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126
|127.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137.5
|139
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|129
|130.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160
|160.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan summons Indian envoy over calls for Muslim genocide by ...09:52 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Covid claims 3 more lives, infects 291 in Pakistan09:28 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 December 202108:41 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Shahnawaz Dahani’s childhood issue fixed through surgery10:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Indian actress commits suicide after being threatened with drug case
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for Salman Khan09:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)07:29 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021