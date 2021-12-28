Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 28 December 2021
09:08 AM | 28 Dec, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 28 December 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 179.8 181.2
Euro EUR 200 201.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 236 238.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 49.3 49.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 46.7 47.2
Australian Dollar AUD 126 127.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.85 388.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 137.5 139
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.9
Danish Krone DKK 23.5 23.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.85 17.1
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.8 484.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.5 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.55 97.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 392.75 394.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.9 40.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 129 130.5
Swedish Korona SEK 18.6 18.85
Swiss Franc CHF 160 160.9
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

