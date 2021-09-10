Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final at World Beach Wrestling Series in Greece

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top grappler Inam Butt Friday made a winning start at the World Beach Wrestling Series by qualifying for the quarter final after winning two fights on the opening day.

The Gujranwala-based wrestler overpowered Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov and Georgian Dato Marsagishvili in his opening fights while competing in the 90kg category.

Another Pakistani wrestler named Zaman Anwar, who competed in 90+ kg category, has also qualified for the knock-out stage after he defeated Turkey’s Hidayet Kurt and Vasile Vlad Caras of Romania in group stage fights at the Katerini Beach in Greece.

Inam Butt, 32, earlier won Pakistan gold medal at beach wrestling held in Rome last week. He had downed Ukrainian wrestler.

Butt will now play his quarter-final round on Saturday afternoon against a Romanian wrestler.