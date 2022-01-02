WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits port of Duqm in Oman
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
WATCH: Pakistan Navy warship PNS Tabuk visits port of Duqm in Oman
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy corvette ‘Tabuk’ visited the port of Duqm, Oman during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

A statement issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy) said Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk visited the port of Duqm in Sultanate and was welcomed by Omani Naval and Pakistan embassy officials.

The commanding officer of the ship also called on Omani officials and discussed matters pertaining to naval cooperation and maritime security.

PNS Tabuk, built-in Romania, is a state-of-the-art vessel that was inducted into the fleet of the Pakistan Navy, significantly amplifying the capabilities of defenders of the coasts of the country.

PNS Tabuk is a multipurpose and highly adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage and is loaded with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air weapons and sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defense systems.

The modern-day vessel is fully capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex environment and can embark on a multirole helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

Last month, Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir had visited Tema, Ghana, and established a free Medical Camp. The ship was received by Pak Defence Attaché and naval officials of Ghana.

