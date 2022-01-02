Alibaba hosts ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ in Sialkot

LAHORE - Alibaba has held an event ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ to welcome the local businesses to join this resourceful platform.

The event which was held in Sialkot the other day was addressed by leading experts from Alibaba, along with specialists of global logistics, senior bureaucrats, and officials from Pakistani trade associations, to train more than 200 participating entrepreneurs.

Alibaba is a globally leading digital platform and has now enabled access for the Pakistani businesses, allowing them to list their stores, to sell their products to B2B buyers around the globe.

The title of the summit was “Unlock Business Growth Code - Nonstop business opportunity with export e-commerce”. The forum also recognized successful sellers, whose businesses have grown multifold, facilitated by export ecommerce at Alibaba. Special facilities are now being offered by Daraz (Alibaba Group) to build capacity and improve the performance of the SMEs in Sialkot. The speakers also engaged the sellers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while sharing case studies of success stories; how Alibaba helps to boost the business.

Shabina Gillani Vice president of Sialkot chamber of commerce stated: “This event promises to empower local businesses, by nurturing e-commerce in Pakistan by enabling global accessibility and nurturing e-commerce in Pakistan. The president from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and the other industrial associations enlightened the participants about how SMEs can grasp the emerging opportunities for online business ventures. Valuable data and insights about the performance of each product category and the buyers’ preferences were shared. This summit has achieved great milestones for recruiting new SME business to join Alibaba.com.”

Sectors that can gain exceptional advantages by enabling digital trade & overseas logistics include the Surgical-Gloves Industry of Sialkot, as it exports large quantities across many countries. With this technology, Alibaba is introducing a digital solution for comprehensive B2B export. Many effective solutions were also suggested for partnering logistic companies to ensure long-term environmental and commercial sustainability. Experts believe that global accessibility will also reduce the economically-damaging trend of cross-border smuggling in the Sialkot region.

The event was streamed online and it featured highly qualified guest-speakers like Stephen Kuo - Head of Alibaba.com Asia Pacific, Mr. Song - Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan, VP of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce (SCCI), Hassan Nawaz - Partner of Shipway Co., along with Ody - Apparel Industry Operation Manager of Alibaba.com and also the Beauty & Care Industry Operation Manager of Alibaba.com – Mr. Davis. The two successful sellers of Alibaba.com, featured at the event were – Mian Arham, the CEO of Bin Naseer Co., and Qamar Abbas, the CEO of Marjan Bikers.