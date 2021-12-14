Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Ghana, establishes free medical camp as goodwill gesture

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Ghana and established free Medical Camp at Tema as a goodwill gesture from people of Pakistan.

A specialized team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided medical treatment and medicines to over 3000 patients.

The ship Alamgir conducted bilateral passage exercise with Ghana Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier, upon arrival at Tema port, the Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan in Ghana and senior officials from Ghana Navy.

During the port visit, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS Alamgir called-on Ghana Military leadership including Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and Eastern Naval Commander of Ghana.

Matters of mutual interests and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed during these interactions.