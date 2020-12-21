Jannat Mirza hits 12mn followers on TikTok

TikTok model Jannat Mirza hails from Faisalabad, has crossed 12 million followers on TikTok to retain her 'title' of the most followed Pakistani figure on the video sharing app.

Jannat Mirza has shared a special story for her fans on her Instagram account and said she is extremely grateful to all the people who have been instrumental in getting her to this point.

The 20-year-old is a student at the Arts College in Faisalabad, a well-known industrial city in Pakistan. She recently moved to Japan for educational purposes, but returned last month.

On the other hand, if we take a look at her TikTok account, she has uploaded several videos so far, which gets millions of likes while her fans also send positive messages in the comments section.

Fans of Pakistan's number one TikTok star not only follow her on TikTok, yet, her Instagram has also been followed by a large number of users.

At present, the influencer has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, although she has made more than a thousand posts; including her charming photos and TikTok videos.

It is pertinent to mention that after Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is second on the list that has more than 10 million followers on TikTok, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza's younger sister Alishba Anjum are third on the list.