Dog rides in Sindh governor’s SUV with police escort, IT minister shoots video and posts it online
Web Desk
10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Dog rides in Sindh governor’s SUV with police escort, IT minister shoots video and posts it online
Share

Karachi – An official vehicle owned by the Sindh Governor House was spotted with a dog on board on the roads of Karachi. This angered the Sindh minister for information, science, and technology who was passing by and he made a video of the German Shepherd enjoying the ride with the rear window open and savouring the pleasant breeze in its golden mane.

PPP's minister Taimoor Talpur shot the video and posted it on social media on Wednesday. In a telephonic interview with GNN, Talpur said he was a dog lover too, but had never taken his dog on a ride in an official car.

He said, “The public does not have enough to eat and here is a dog enjoying a ride in an official vehicle with police escort.” He said this practice needs to be discouraged as it is a misuse of the public exchequer.

Talpur said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also owned dogs, but had never taken them on a joy ride with police escort.

Former Sindh governor and the spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League-N's top leadership, Muhammad Zubair, also tweeted the video, criticising the VIP protocol.

He wrote on Twitter: "Even the Governor’s dog is being given full protocol. This party has crossed all limits." 

#گورنرکی_گاڑی_میں_کتا (DoginGovernorVehicle) remained among the top Twitter trends on Wednesday.

Police in action after five-year-old spotted ... 10:20 AM | 27 Jan, 2021

MULTAN – Police in the seventh-largest city of Pakistan are on the lookout for the minor boy who was spotted ...

More From This Category
Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and other politicians ...
10:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan ...
09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan receives five CH-4 drones from China
09:07 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan under aliens' surveillance? Twitter goes ...
08:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Primary schools, universities to reopen from Feb ...
07:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Abusers of quota system need to be penalised, ...
06:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr