Caption: Lifebuoy Partners with PCB as Official Hygiene Partner for 2021

Lifebuoy, since its inception, has stood for preventing infections & saving lives through handwashing. Now with its announcement of signing a partnership with the all-powerful Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the year 2021, Lifebuoy focuses on spreading awareness to all areas of Pakistan about the importance of hygiene in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 - a pandemic that has ravaged the world and changed the face of international sport.

On Tuesday 19th January at the signing ceremony held at the National Stadium in Karachi, PCB Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, was present along with Unilever Director for Beauty and Personal Care, Asima Haq. The two companies inked a year-long partnership that will entail spreading the health and hygiene message throughout Pakistan.

PCB and Lifebuoy’s partnership reinforces the need to wash hands frequently throughout the day. The Pakistan Cricket Board will be hosting matches with countries like South Africa, England, New Zealand, and the West Indies throughout the year 2021 - an itinerary that creates excitement and happiness for fans who have been deprived of international cricket and now wait impatiently to witness international cricket again on our local grounds.

Cricket has been the most loved sport of Pakistan since the beginning. To fight against germs Lifebuoy has played a vital role in keeping hygiene the first priority all across Pakistan. Unilever Pakistan’s Director Beauty and Personal Care, Asima Haq said, “Covid-19 has reaffirmed the importance of hygiene for our health and wellbeing. Lifebuoy, since its inception, has stood for preventing infections and saving lives through hand washing.”

This partnership between Lifebuoy and the PCB is not the first as the two had come together earlier during the West Indies tour to Pakistan and later when Pakistan toured England in a closed-door tour of 2020. The idea though is the same: to educate people about hygiene and the importance of washing hands frequently. Partnering with Pakistan’s top sport ensures that the hygiene message gets taken to all corners of the country.

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself is to regularly wash your hands and stay sanitized at all times - one of the most effective ways to stay safe from COVID-19. Now that the South Africa team is already here in Pakistan for their Test matches and is undergoing their quarantined period, PCB has ensured they have all the sanitization products needed to stay safe and follow steps in maintaining good hygiene practices.