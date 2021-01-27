Shafqat Mehmood green-lights launch of Single National Curriculum from next academic year

11:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood green-lights launch of Single National Curriculum from next academic year
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ministry for Federal Education and Profession Training announced on Wednesday that single national curriculum textbook policy will be implemented from the next academic year, which is set to begin in August 2021.

The announcement was made on the directives of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. In a slew of tweets, the ministry said: “…new academic session would start now in August 2021 due to extention in examination dates to be held in May/June & also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020/2”.

It sad that students of pre-1 to grade 5 across the country will follow the Single National Curriculum, which was developed consultation with provincial governments and all other stakeholders.

The ministry has also issued a letter to all provincial governments regarding single national curriculum textbook policy on Wednesday and also allowed private publishers to develop these textbooks aligned with student learning objectives.

According to the Ministry, private publishers in this regard, need to acquire NOC by Textbook Boards of their respective areas to enable the Boards to check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion or any other hate material.

It also advised all provincial Textbook Boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers producing textbooks in line with the objectives and contents of the single national curriculum.

More From This Category
Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti ...
12:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
PM Imran, singer Shehzad Roy share views on ...
12:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and other politicians ...
10:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan ...
09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan receives five CH-4 drones from China
09:07 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Dog rides in Sindh governor’s SUV with police ...
10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr