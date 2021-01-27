Shafqat Mehmood green-lights launch of Single National Curriculum from next academic year

ISLAMABAD – Ministry for Federal Education and Profession Training announced on Wednesday that single national curriculum textbook policy will be implemented from the next academic year, which is set to begin in August 2021.

The announcement was made on the directives of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. In a slew of tweets, the ministry said: “…new academic session would start now in August 2021 due to extention in examination dates to be held in May/June & also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020/2”.

It sad that students of pre-1 to grade 5 across the country will follow the Single National Curriculum, which was developed consultation with provincial governments and all other stakeholders.

The ministry has also issued a letter to all provincial governments regarding single national curriculum textbook policy on Wednesday and also allowed private publishers to develop these textbooks aligned with student learning objectives.

According to the Ministry, private publishers in this regard, need to acquire NOC by Textbook Boards of their respective areas to enable the Boards to check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion or any other hate material.

It also advised all provincial Textbook Boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers producing textbooks in line with the objectives and contents of the single national curriculum.