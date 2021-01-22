A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at Lahore court (VIDEO)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Rana Sanaullah is back in the limelight as a clip of him wearing a tiger-print mask has gone viral on social media.

The 66-year-old politician was spotted inside an accountability court in Lahore on Friday. He was visiting the court to attend a hearing of Khawaja Asif's assets beyond means case.

آج شیرِ پنجاب جناب رانا ثناءاللہ خان صدر مسلم لیگ نون پنجاب کے ساتھ خواجہ محمد آصف کی احتساب عدالت پیشی کے موقع پر ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/GaSJzYUQvg — Tahir Mughal Pmln (@TahirMughalPml1) January 22, 2021

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was seen striding confidently with a tiger-print face mask, which is his party's electoral symbol.

Netizens were quick to comment:

Rana Sanaullah’s mask should be serious style goals for Farieha Altaf, Uzma and Diya pic.twitter.com/yR4JeAopRG — MP (@MariaPtweets) January 22, 2021

Like @microMAF says the face mask battle is over. Rana Sanaullah is the claws down winner, the champ. https://t.co/4Ilvx4LBpq — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) January 22, 2021

The accountability court in Lahore sent PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former foreign minister and the acting leader of the opposition in the National Assembly from the federal capital on December 29 last year.