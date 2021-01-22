A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at Lahore court (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:22 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Rana Sanaullah is back in the limelight as a clip of him wearing a tiger-print mask has gone viral on social media.

The 66-year-old politician was spotted inside an accountability court in Lahore on Friday. He was visiting the court to attend a hearing of Khawaja Asif's assets beyond means case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was seen striding confidently with a tiger-print face mask, which is his party's electoral symbol.

Netizens were quick to comment: 

The accountability court in Lahore sent PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former foreign minister and the acting leader of the opposition in the National Assembly from the federal capital on December 29 last year.

