COAS Bajwa congratulates Nepalese climbers for first winter ascent of K2

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday congratulated the Nepalese mountaineers for making history by summiting K-2 in winter for the first time.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of mountaineers part of International Winter K-2 Expedition visited GHQ and called on army chief.

“COAS congratulated the climbers for their great achievement, scaling K-2 in winter for the first time; making history in the field of mountaineering,” read the statement.

The climbers also shared their experiences of climbing the savage mountain, besides explaining tourism potential in Pakistan. They also praised the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their hospitality.

Team leader of Nepalese climbers @nimsdai who summited #K2 in winter first time, shares his experience of climbing the savage mountain and explains tourism potential in #Pakistan, praising people of #GilgitBaltistan. pic.twitter.com/4pR5XW8qs9 — Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) January 22, 2021

Nirmal Purja, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, Kilu Pemba Sherpa and Sona Sherpa are the climbers, who have written history.

K2 was the only mountain higher than 8,000m not to be conquered in winters. It is located in the Pakistani portion of the Karakoram range along the Chinese border and is known as the world’s most dangerous peak.

K2 was first climbed in 1954 by Italian climber Achille Compagnoni. So far, 86 climbers have lost their lives while only 450 climbers have managed to climb it.