Javed Afridi meets PM Imran to discuss of foreign direct investment in Pakistan

11:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Renowned business tycoon Javed Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

They, during the meeting, discussed rising trends of foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

Javed Afridi, who is owner of Peshawar Zalmi, informed the premier about growing confidence of investors as a result of business-friendly policies of the government.

