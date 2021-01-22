Javed Afridi meets PM Imran to discuss of foreign direct investment in Pakistan
11:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Renowned business tycoon Javed Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.
They, during the meeting, discussed rising trends of foreign direct investment in Pakistan.
Javed Afridi, who is owner of Peshawar Zalmi, informed the premier about growing confidence of investors as a result of business-friendly policies of the government.
A Bullet Train Alongside Motorway From Peshawar ... 12:00 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – It appears that Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi is partnering with the Chinese to launch the ...
- Javed Afridi meets PM Imran to discuss of foreign direct investment ...11:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law to declare assets10:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- COAS Bajwa congratulates Nepalese climbers for first winter ascent of ...09:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at Lahore court (VIDEO)08:22 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Mufti Abdul Qavi declared 'a mental patient' amid Hareem Shah ...08:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside Islamabad café as ...03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Cannoli café manager gets job offers from Shahbaz Taseer and Karak ...05:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021