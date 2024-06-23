Afghan national arrested in Karachi with fake Pakistani passport from Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Naeem, an Afghan national, was apprehended by immigration officials at Karachi Airport for attempting to enter Pakistan using fraudulent Pakistani travel documents originating from Abu Dhabi.

According to officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Naeem arrived on flight EY221 from Abu Dhabi to Karachi without any valid exit stamps from the UAE in his passport. Moreover, no corresponding travel records were found in the Immigration Movement System (IMS), raising suspicions regarding the authenticity of his travel documents.

Initial investigations revealed that Naeem's passport contained counterfeit entry and exit stamps from the UAE, suggesting a deliberate attempt to deceive immigration authorities. While his identity card indicated ties to Tando Allahyar district in Afghanistan, Naeem refused to provide further details regarding his association with the area.

An FIA spokesperson emphasized that Naeem had illicitly obtained Pakistani identity cards and passports through fraudulent means. Following his apprehension, he has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the extent of document forgery and to ensure that all involved individuals are brought to justice.

This incident underscores the challenges faced by immigration agencies in combating document fraud and underscores the critical need for stringent border security measures to prevent such illegal activities.