Karachi University introduces significant changes for MPhil, PhD admissions; details inside

05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
Karachi University introduces significant changes for MPhil, PhD admissions; details inside
KARACHI – The University of Karachi has announced significant changes in its admission policy for MPhil and PhD programs in line with the latest guidelines issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The changes are related to minimum passing marks, admission schedule, CGPA requirement, publication requirement and others. 

Passing Marks for PhD Admission Test

The Karachi University has increased the minimum passing marks for the PhD admission test, taking it to 60 from 50. The move aims at enhancing the quality of research and education by giving admissions to the competent students. 

Admission Schedule and Academic Session

The Admission for MPhil and PhD programs will commence from June 23 while the admission test will take place on July 28. However, the new academic session will start from September 1.

New CGPA Requirement

The university has set new CGPA requirement for MPhil admission, decreased it to 2.6 or approximately 70% marks from previous 3. This change will make the higher education more accessible to the students. 

Publication Requirements for PhD Candidates Tightened 

The university has further tightened the publication requirements for PhD candidates. To maintain their registration in the “Pakistan Country Directory” (PCD), the candidates will required to get published their research in an X-category journal or submit to research papers to y-Category journals. 

Introduction of Interdisciplinary Admissions

In a first, the university is going to allow interdisciplinary admissions at the MPhil and PhD levels. However, the applicants will require to complete 9 to 12 credit hours in related courses and they will also need to get approval from the Departmental Research Committee.

