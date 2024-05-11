Punjab government announces PKR 2 million reward for national hockey team

LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced a reward of PKR 2 million for the national hockey team.

Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab Minister for Sports, took to social media to applaud the national team for their outstanding performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, announcing a reward of PKR 2 million.

The Minister expressed admiration for the team's passion, enthusiasm, and hard work, which led them to secure the second position in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He praised Pakistan's splendid performance in the final match.

Faisal Khokhar remarked that once again, the national team has raised the Pakistani flag high on the international stage, and the Punjab government will take every possible step to promote national sports.

It's noteworthy that in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament final, Japan defeated Pakistan. The final match, held in Ipoh, Malaysia, ended in a 2-2 draw in the fourth quarter, leading to a penalty shootout. Japan won the penalty shootout 4-1, securing the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament title for the first time.

The Man of the Match award for the final went to Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf. Pakistan's hockey team earned the silver medal in the event.

It should be remembered that Pakistan won the bronze medal in the previous event. Pakistan last played the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament in 2011 and last won the tournament in 2003.