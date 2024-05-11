Search

Punjab government announces PKR 2 million reward for national hockey team

08:19 PM | 11 May, 2024
2 million for hockey team

LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced a reward of PKR 2 million for the national hockey team.

Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab Minister for Sports, took to social media to applaud the national team for their outstanding performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, announcing a reward of PKR 2 million.

The Minister expressed admiration for the team's passion, enthusiasm, and hard work, which led them to secure the second position in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He praised Pakistan's splendid performance in the final match.

Faisal Khokhar remarked that once again, the national team has raised the Pakistani flag high on the international stage, and the Punjab government will take every possible step to promote national sports.

It's noteworthy that in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament final, Japan defeated Pakistan. The final match, held in Ipoh, Malaysia, ended in a 2-2 draw in the fourth quarter, leading to a penalty shootout. Japan won the penalty shootout 4-1, securing the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament title for the first time.

The Man of the Match award for the final went to Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf. Pakistan's hockey team earned the silver medal in the event.

It should be remembered that Pakistan won the bronze medal in the previous event. Pakistan last played the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament in 2011 and last won the tournament in 2003.

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

