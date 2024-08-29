Search

Pakistan

Latest update for students attending second shifts in government schools

03:25 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Latest update for students attending second shifts in government schools
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has abolished the second shift in 176 schools across 14 districts, including Peshawar.

The Department of Education has issued a notification in this regard, informing the District Education Officers to end the second shift in the selected schools.

According to the notification, the second shift has been ended in 43 schools in Peshawar, 42 in Mardan, 25 in Upper Dir, 17 in Swat, and 14 in Charsadda.

Additionally, the second shift has been discontinued in 8 schools in Shangla, 7 in Haripur, 5 in Kohat, 4 in Malakand, 3 in Battagram, 3 in Lower Dir, 2 in Nowshera, 2 in Abbottabad, and 1 in Mansehra.

District Education Officers have been instructed not to pay salaries to the teachers of the second shift. Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Turkai stated that the second shift schools were closed based on the department's report.

He said that the decision has been taken due to presence of low number of students, and the children from these schools will be adjusted into nearby schools.

Sindh issues update on school holidays as latest monsoon spell begins

Pakistan

04:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz for historic Olympic gold

03:25 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Latest update for students attending second shifts in government ...

02:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Cyclonic Storm likely to emerge in Arabian Sea along Sindh coast ...

02:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans sick pilgrims from Hajj

02:23 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Pakistan invites Indian PM Modi to SCO summit

12:48 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Chief Minister Internship Program launched with Rs25,000 stipend; ...

Pakistan

05:32 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Karsaz accident: Suspect Natasha Danish tests 'positive' for drug use

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

10:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence ...

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz for historic Olympic gold

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: