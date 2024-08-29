Latest update for students attending second shifts in government schools

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has abolished the second shift in 176 schools across 14 districts, including Peshawar.

The Department of Education has issued a notification in this regard, informing the District Education Officers to end the second shift in the selected schools.

According to the notification, the second shift has been ended in 43 schools in Peshawar, 42 in Mardan, 25 in Upper Dir, 17 in Swat, and 14 in Charsadda.

Additionally, the second shift has been discontinued in 8 schools in Shangla, 7 in Haripur, 5 in Kohat, 4 in Malakand, 3 in Battagram, 3 in Lower Dir, 2 in Nowshera, 2 in Abbottabad, and 1 in Mansehra.

District Education Officers have been instructed not to pay salaries to the teachers of the second shift. Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Turkai stated that the second shift schools were closed based on the department's report.

He said that the decision has been taken due to presence of low number of students, and the children from these schools will be adjusted into nearby schools.