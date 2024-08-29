Search

Arshad Nadeem honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz for historic Olympic gold

Web Desk
04:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD -  President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, honoring his remarkable achievement in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.

The award ceremony took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, where President Zardari presented the award to Nadeem in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sports and his role in bringing pride to the nation.

Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris Olympics by securing the gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin event. His victory marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Pakistani athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics. Previously, Pakistan's Olympic gold medals had come from the national hockey team.

In addition to the ceremony at the President's House, Nadeem was also celebrated at the Prime Minister's House, where a special event was organized in his honor. The Chief of Army Staff hosted a ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to pay tribute to the national hero.

Moreover, the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the Governors of Sindh and Punjab, have announced various rewards and honors for Arshad Nadeem, acknowledging his exceptional achievement and the inspiration he has provided to the youth of Pakistan.

