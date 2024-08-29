Search

Federal board students launch protest against irregularities in HSSC results 2024

04:51 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – A huge number of students staged a protest in the federal capital against the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) rejecting the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2024.

Students from different colleges participated in the protest, which was held outside the office of the federal board in Islamabad. Holding banners in their hands, they chanted slogans against the board over alleged irregularities in the marking system. 

The students have demanded the board to recheck all papers in order to address the issue.

A contingent of police has been deployed in the area to defuse the tension while some roads have been blocked to bar the protesters’ advancement. 

FBISE announced the results of the HSSC Examinations 2024 last Friday, showing that 38,000 students have failed their exams.

A total of 89,261 candidates appeared in the HSSC-II annual examinations which were held in April and May this year, out of which 72,653 remained successful in all subjects, with a pass percentage recording at 82.58.

The federal board also declared the results of the HSSC Part I at the ceremony, with the pass percentage standing at 58.75.

