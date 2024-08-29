Minimum wage of federal govt’s civil employees increased 

ISLAMABAD – The minimum wage for all civil employees of the federal government and those civilians, who are paid the salary from Defence budget, have been increased.

President Asif Ali Zardari has revised up the minimum wage to Rs37,000 as they were previously drawing Rs32,000 per month.

It will be applicable to contract employees and contingent staff working on civil posts. Employees whose total salary is less than Rs37,000 will be given a special allowance to make up the difference.

Earlier this year, the federal government presented the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 and announced an increase of Rs5,000 in minimum wage for unskilled labourers.

It had proposed jacking up the minimum salary to Rs37,000 from previous Rs32,000, a move that aims at providing relief to the labour class in the country.