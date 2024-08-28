Sindh issues update on school holidays as latest monsoon spell begins

KARACHI – After the latest monsoon spells began, the Sindh Education Department has written a letter to the deputy commissioners regarding school holidays.

The letter says the deputy commissioners will be authorised to take decision regarding holidays in schools due to rains keeping in view the developing situation.

They will have the authority to declare holidays in their districts after consulting with the Education Department.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a low-pressure system over central India has intensified into a depression in Madhya Pradesh. This system is anticipated to move west-southwest, possibly reaching eastern Sindh by the night of August 26 and bringing strong monsoon currents to the region.

Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad could receive between 250-300mm of rain, while Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot might see up to 500mm. Other districts are expected to experience 70mm to 100mm of rainfall, reports said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed local authorities and the irrigation department to prepare for emergencies and has advised the Fisheries Department to ensure that fishermen take necessary precautions.