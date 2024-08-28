Sindh issues update on school holidays as latest monsoon spell begins

KARACHI – After the latest monsoon spells began, the Sindh Education Department has written a letter to the deputy commissioners regarding school holidays.
The letter says the deputy commissioners will be authorised to take decision regarding holidays in schools due to rains keeping in view the developing situation.
They will have the authority to declare holidays in their districts after consulting with the Education Department.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a low-pressure system over central India has intensified into a depression in Madhya Pradesh. This system is anticipated to move west-southwest, possibly reaching eastern Sindh by the night of August 26 and bringing strong monsoon currents to the region.
Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad could receive between 250-300mm of rain, while Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot might see up to 500mm. Other districts are expected to experience 70mm to 100mm of rainfall, reports said.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed local authorities and the irrigation department to prepare for emergencies and has advised the Fisheries Department to ensure that fishermen take necessary precautions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
