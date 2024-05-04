Search

Hajj 2024: Saudis told to get permits for entering Makkah

Web Desk
08:05 PM | 4 May, 2024
Hajj 2024: Saudis told to get permits for entering Makkah

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's authorities have enforced a fresh set of rules for its citizens as the Hajj season draws near.

The Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia has announced the implementation of regulations governing Haj on Saturday under which Saudi residents wishing to enter Makkah will now be required to have a permit. 

The new regulations have been implemented to streamline the Hajj pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims arriving in the country in millions.

The Saudi Press Agency has reported that residents without the proper permits, which include a permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a resident Makkah ID, a valid Umrah permit, or a valid Haj permit, will be denied entry at security control centers leading to Makkah.

They will be directed to return to their point of origin, SPA stated.

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia will be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for this year's Hajj which will begin in June.

A few days earlier, the authorities in the kingdom had also announced that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

As far as the process for getting the card is concerned, it would be given to overseas pilgrims by respective Hajj offices after the issuance of pilgrimage visas. On the other hand, the domestic pilgrims will receive it from the service providers after Hajj permits are issued.

