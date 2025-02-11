Punjab cabinet approves Rs30b Ramadan Package, recruitment of 6,000 constables

LAHORE – The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has approved several key initiatives, including a Rs30 billion ‘Nigehban Ramadan’ package to benefit 30 million people.

Maryam Nawaz announced that from next year, an ATM card will be introduced under the Ramadan package, allowing beneficiaries to receive Rs10,000 at home without standing in queues.

The cabinet also approved the recruitment of 5,960 constables, free travel for special persons and senior citizens in the mass transit system, and the introduction of a special student travel card. Additionally, the tram service revival plan was requested.

For healthcare, the government allocated Rs580 million for modern cancer treatment through cryoablation therapy, offering an alternative to chemotherapy.

Funds were approved to transform special education centers into centers of excellence, and CM Maryam directed improvements to make them more inclusive and accessible. A plan for special transport for differently-abled persons was also approved.

Other approvals included:

Recruitment in Punjab Mass Transit Authority (127 positions) and Children Protection Bureau (87 positions).

Raising the age limit for Basic and Clinical Sciences faculty to 65 years.

Hiring for ICT in Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (25 positions) and staff for 4 Danish Schools in Taunsa and Mankera.

Supplementary grant for Forest Department vacancies.

500 traffic management posts in Murree and amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for an Axle Road Management System.

Distribution of 1,000 free tractors for wheat farmers instead of land leveling services.

Phased replacement of 353 Rescue 1122 vehicles, starting with 117 new ambulances.

During the meeting, CM Maryam ordered immediate road repairs across Punjab.