Nazish Jahangir shares how she escaped 2020 PIA plane crash

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir has revealed that she was supposed to board the ill-fated PIA flight that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony in 2020, but she missed it.

In a recent podcast, Nazish shared that she had planned to travel from Lahore to Karachi on the same flight that met with an accident during landing. However, due to certain reasons, she couldn’t reach the airport on time, and her journey was canceled.

She mentioned that she frequently misses flights and once even missed six flights in a single day. Reflecting on the incident, she recalled that the tragic Karachi-bound flight after the COVID-19 lockdown was also one of the flights she missed.

Nazish said that when she heard about the crash, she immediately thanked God for not being on board. She explained that she was supposed to travel to Karachi after a 60-day quarantine, but fate had other plans.

It is worth mentioning that in May 2020, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony, resulting in nearly 100 fatalities. The crash also damaged houses and claimed the lives of some local residents.

Nazish’s revelation has shocked her fans, with many expressing astonishment at her incredible stroke of luck.