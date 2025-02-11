Pakistan Navy concludes multinational exercise Aman 2025 with spectacular fleet review

KARACHI – The multinational exercise Aman 2025, organised by the Pakistan Navy, concluded in the North Arabian Sea with a spectacular International Fleet Review.

According to ISPR, around 60 countries participated in the exercise with their naval warships, aircraft, marines, special operations forces, and a large number of observers.

The International Fleet Review showcased an impressive “Peace Formation” by Pakistan Navy and foreign naval warships.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest at the event. The exercise reflected Pakistan’s commitment to peace and collaborative maritime security under the theme “United for Peace.”

At the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf welcomed the chief guest, alongside the Governor of Sindh, Chief Minister of Sindh, and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs.

Ambassadors, high commissioners, foreign naval chiefs, senior military officers, and defense/naval attachés from participating countries also attended.

During the International Fleet Review, the chief guest witnessed various operational demonstrations, including an aerial fly-past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and participating foreign aircraft.

Following the fly-past, naval ships performed the “Man and Cheer Ship” maneuver. The exercise concluded with the formation of the traditional Peace Formation, symbolizing a collective commitment to maritime security.

The chief guest congratulated the Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Aman 2025 and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to global peace.

The Army Chief thanked regional and global naval forces for their cooperation in maritime security and emphasized that Aman 2025 has emerged as a platform uniting global maritime powers under the shared goal of “Safe Seas, Prosperous Future.”

Additionally, the first-ever Aman Dialogue, held alongside the exercise, provided global naval leadership with a platform for discussions on maritime challenges.