Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on February 12, 2025, in the open market.

On Wednesday, 1 USD is 279.65 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 287.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 345 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.90 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 12 February 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.65  for buying and 281.35 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.32.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   
Gold Rates

Forex

