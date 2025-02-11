Muhajir Qaumi Movement chairman Afaq Ahmed arrested

KARACHI – Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed was arrested in Karachi.

According to police, Afaq Ahmed was arrested for making an inflammatory statement.

Earlier, during a press conference, he stated that in just 40 days, 92 people had been crushed under trucks and dumpers. He welcomed the decision to ban heavy traffic from entering the city.

He mentioned that in some areas, enraged citizens set vehicles on fire after traffic accidents, and the people of Landhi were particularly agitated due to a recent incident.

Afaq Ahmed urged the public to protest peacefully and refrain from setting vehicles on fire. He also advised citizens to stay vigilant against those exploiting the situation.

It is worth noting that Afaq Ahmed had recently instructed Muhajir youth to ensure that no heavy traffic should enter the city from Tuesday onward.