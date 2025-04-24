Federal govt cancels canal project on Indus River after reaching consensus with Sindh

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the controversial canal projects will be brought before the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with a meeting scheduled for May 2.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after meeting a PPP delegation, the Prime Minister stated that no canals will be constructed without mutual consensus during the CCI session.

He emphasized the need for serious dialogue on the issue, stating that Pakistan is a federation and inter-provincial matters must be resolved through consultation and sincerity. He also acknowledged that while the Kalabagh Dam may be economically beneficial, Sindh’s objections are more important to the federation’s unity.

PM Shehbaz added that projects conflicting with federal interests would be avoided, and today’s meeting between the PML-N and PPP led to consensus-based decisions. He stressed that no project will proceed without provincial agreement and final CCI approval.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the PM for addressing public concerns, saying the intensity of protests had reduced. He confirmed that no canal will be built without mutual agreement and that all decisions would be ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting.

Earlier, the PPP delegation, including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Humayun Khan, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, and Shazia Marri, met with the Prime Minister.