PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM unopposed

QUETTA – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sarfraz Bugti has been elected the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed.
Balochistan speaker announced the development after no other contenders submitted their nomination papers by the deadline of 5 pm to contest the CM election.
However, a formal election for the slot will take place on March 2. Bugti updated his profile on social media platform X as “Chief Minister Balochistan” soon after the announcement.
In a post, he thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his party and people of his hometown Dera Bugti for their support.
“May Allah guide me and help me to do justice with this heavy responsibility. Aameen,” he wrote.
Talking to media after submitting his nomination papers, Sarfraz Bugti spelled out his vision of eradicating corruption and restoring law and order in Balochistan.
He also resolved to uphold the values and principles of the Pakistan People's Party after taking up his new role as chief minister.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
