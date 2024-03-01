PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM unopposed

QUETTA – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sarfraz Bugti has been elected the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed.

Balochistan speaker announced the development after no other contenders submitted their nomination papers by the deadline of 5 pm to contest the CM election.

However, a formal election for the slot will take place on March 2. Bugti updated his profile on social media platform X as “Chief Minister Balochistan” soon after the announcement.

In a post, he thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his party and people of his hometown Dera Bugti for their support.

“May Allah guide me and help me to do justice with this heavy responsibility. Aameen,” he wrote.

Talking to media after submitting his nomination papers, Sarfraz Bugti spelled out his vision of eradicating corruption and restoring law and order in Balochistan.

He also resolved to uphold the values and principles of the Pakistan People's Party after taking up his new role as chief minister.