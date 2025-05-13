40 Pakistani civilians, 11 Soldiers Martyred in Indian Aggression, Pak Army confirms

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan paid price in blood and sacrifice, losing 40 innocent civilians and 11 valiant soldiers while 199 others, including women and children, were injured amid unprovoked and barbaric attacks by Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 6–7.

ISPR shared details of the attacks saying Indian forces targeted non-combatants, including women, children, and the elderly, in what Pakistan described as a “reprehensible and cowardly” act of aggression. Among the civilian martyrs were 7 women and 15 children, with 121 civilians injured, including 10 women and 27 children.

In response to unprovoked escalation, Pakistan Armed Forces launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos under the broader umbrella of Marka-e-Haq — delivering calibrated and effective retaliatory strikes against enemy positions. The military confirmed that the response was swift, precise, and proportionate to the scale of the aggression.

While defending the nation with unmatched bravery, 11 personnel from the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and 78 others were wounded in the line of duty.

Pakistan Army Matyrs

Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar

Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf

Chief Technician Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb

Corporal Technician Farooq

Senior Technician Mubashir

“These brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives in the line of duty and will forever be remembered for their courage, commitment, and patriotism,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the people of Pakistan, paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. The military reiterated its firm resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty at all costs.

“There should be no doubt—any future attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity will be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response, InshaAllah,” the military media wing said.