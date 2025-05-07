Pakistan issues demarche to India over unprovoked strikes

ISLAMABAD – The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children, the foreign office said in a statement.

“It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations. Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct,” read the statement.

The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Earlier, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed that 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 46 injured in the Indian overnight attacks.

During a press conference, DG ISPR stated that India repeated its cowardly history during the night between May 6 and 7. In attacks at six various locations, 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 46 were injured.

He Masjid Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in death of three civilians. A mosque in Muridke was also targeted, where 3 men lost their lives and one injured, while in Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, there have been no reports of casualties from Sialkot and Shakargarh.

The DG ISPR added 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmedpur Sharqia. The armed forces responded to the enemy with a befitting reply within moments and continue to do so.

Pakistan Armed Forces shot down 5 Indian aircraft and one drone, he said, adding that an effective response was given to India’s unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC). He said all aircraft and defense assets of the Pakistan Air Force are completely safe.

He said that India targeted and caused damage to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. India has challenged the brave nation of Pakistan, and India’s misunderstanding will surely be corrected soon, he added.

He further stated that a strong response is being given to Indian aggression and it will continue.