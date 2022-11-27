Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 27, 2022

08:47 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 27, 2022
Source: File photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 27, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 228.65 231.15
Euro EUR 246.5 249
UK Pound Sterling GBP 287.15 290
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.5 64.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.67 152.92
Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.2 600.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.97 168.32
China Yuan CNY 31.27 31.52
Danish Krone DKK 31.21 31.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.65 29
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 728.6 733.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.96 49.41
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.49 141.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 582.61 587.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.55 62.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.98 164.28
Swedish Korona SEK 21.34 21.64
Swiss Franc CHF 237.56

239.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.21 6.31

