Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 27, 2022
08:47 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 27, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|228.65
|231.15
|Euro
|EUR
|246.5
|249
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|287.15
|290
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|65.5
|66.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|63.5
|64.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.67
|152.92
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|596.2
|600.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.97
|168.32
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.27
|31.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|31.21
|31.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.65
|29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.74
|2.82
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.8
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|728.6
|733.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.96
|49.41
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|140.49
|141.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|582.61
|587.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.55
|62.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|162.98
|164.28
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.34
|21.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|237.56
|
239.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.21
|6.31
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Anti-polio drive targeting 0.4 million children begins in Islamabad10:32 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Polling underway for first local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir in ...10:05 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad for first test series ...09:35 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- PTI leader Azam Swati arrested again in controversial tweets case09:03 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:47 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore
10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest video10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Tariq Teddy’s family gets Rs3 million cheque06:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' ...06:36 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022