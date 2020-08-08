KP allows construction of skyscrapers to save agricultural land 

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lifted ban on construction of high-rise buildings to promote construction sector in the province.

KP Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Local Government and Information Kamran Bangash in a statement on Saturday said that the Local Government Department has given permission of high-rise buildings in KP, hence fulfilling another vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to promote construction activity and provide maximum residential and commercial space to its people.

Kamran Bangash said the Chief Minister had approved the by-laws of the Peshawar Development Authority four months ago. The construction sector was earlier facing difficulties as there was ban on construction of buildings beyond seven storeys.

He said now a golden opportunity has been created for developers and construction industry for establishing high-rise buildings on commercial property and promote their business.

He said permission to multi-storey buildings will save the agricultural lands and promotion of construction sector will create new job opportunities.