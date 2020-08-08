Why Cameron Diaz quit Hollywood

Cameron Diaz has revealed why she decided to walk away from Hollywood.

In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow for her In Goop Health series, Diaz explained that she wanted to focus on her personal life and find her peace away from the world of acting.

"I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself," she told Paltrow. "It's a strange thing to say. I know a lot of people won't understand it. I know you understand it."

Diaz also discussed the pressures of constantly being under the public eye, saying she felt "overwhelming energy" from all the attention directed towards her.

According to the ‘Night and Day’ actor, you have little to no privacy when you're a movie star.

"When you're making a movie... they own you," she said. "You're there 12 hours a day, for months on end. You have no time for anything else. And I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people. They took it. And I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life."

"Actors are infantilized," said Diaz.

"Overwhelmingly, your life just becomes so narrow. Everybody's doing things for you, and you're catered around, and I never felt really, truly comfortable with that. That wasn't my comfort zone, to be taken care of."

She shared that she needed to bid farewell to Tinseltown in order to become "self-sufficient again."

"I really needed to know that I could take care of myself and that I knew how to be an adult and I knew how to navigate the world of the complexity of being an adult and having responsibility and putting all the pieces of my life together the way that I wanted it to be put together, not how other people thought it should go," she continued.

"I said, 'How do I want my life to function? Where do I want to go?' And I'm the architect of that."

After starring in "Annie" in 2014 she seemingly vanished from the limelight and seems to have no regrets about her decision.

Cameron Diaz entered showbiz back in the 1990s and quickly rose to fame, with famous hits such as ‘The Mask’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and others.

