Pakistan Army launches rescue operation in flood-hit villages of Dadu
08:21 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
RAWALPINDI - As many as 12 villages of Dadu district were badly affected after recent rains and hill torrent caused damage to Nai Gaj Dam resulting breaching of flood protection bund.
According to ISPR, army troops including army engineers, motor boats and army medical teams reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts for stranded people in distress in Dadu.
