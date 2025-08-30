Lahore court extends bail of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jataoi in gambling apps case

LAHORE – A sessions court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, until September 15 in a case related to the alleged promotion of online gambling.

Jatoi appeared before the court alongside her legal counsel, Advocate Chaudhry Usman Ali, during a hearing on her pre-arrest bail petition. The proceedings were conducted by an additional sessions judge.

In the petition, the defense stated that the National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) had issued an inquiry notice to Jatoi, raising concerns that she might be arrested during the investigation. The defense further assured the court of her willingness to cooperate and participate in the inquiry process.

After hearing arguments, the court ordered the NCCIA not to arrest Aroob Jatoi until the next hearing and directed the agency to submit a detailed report on the matter by September 15.

The case pertains to allegations involving the promotion of gambling-related content, a charge that carries serious legal implications under Pakistan’s cybercrime laws.