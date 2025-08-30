Former MNA Ramesh Kumar’s house robbed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A robbery took place at the residence of former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar in capital city of Pakistan

According to police, the case has been registered on the complaint of his driver, Javed.

The FIR states that three armed men entered the house by scaling the wall and looted valuables including five watches, branded glasses, shoes, and cash worth around Rs15 million.

Police have launched an investigation and started efforts to trace and arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

He served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from August 2018 till August 2023.

Previously he was member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018 and a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from 2002 to 2007.