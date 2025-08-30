Latest

SWAT Board Inter Result (Part-I) Examination 2025 Gazette Download

By News Desk
1:18 pm | Aug 30, 2025
Intermediate examination results reveal an overall pass percentage of 54percent in Pre-Medical group. Pre-Engineering group, however, showed a lower pass percentage of 33.62%, indicating the need for focused academic support for engineering candidates.

Computer Science group recorded a pass rate of 24.14%, showig challenges faced by students in this group. Meanwhile, the Humanities stream achieved a pass percentage of 48%, showing steady progress but also room for improvement.

SWAT Board Inter Gazette 2025

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

