SWAT Board Inter Result (Part-I) Examination 2025 Gazette Download

Intermediate examination results reveal an overall pass percentage of 54percent in Pre-Medical group. Pre-Engineering group, however, showed a lower pass percentage of 33.62%, indicating the need for focused academic support for engineering candidates.

Computer Science group recorded a pass rate of 24.14%, showig challenges faced by students in this group. Meanwhile, the Humanities stream achieved a pass percentage of 48%, showing steady progress but also room for improvement.

SWAT Board Inter Gazette 2025