BNP Mengal’s two senators arrive in Senate amid passage of constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD – BNP Mengal’s two senators arrived at the Senate during the voting of the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment bill.

Senator Naseema Ehsan entered the chamber wearing a mask, while Qasim Ronjho was brought in on a wheelchair.

Attempts were made to seat both members on the government benches, but they returned to the opposition seats.

Anusha Rehman tried to seat Naseema Ehsan on the government benches, but she returned to sit on the opposition bench.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar greeted Qasim Ronjho at his seat with a handshake.