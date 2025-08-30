US grants Pakistan 4-year approval for seafood exports

ISLAMABAD – In a significant development for Pakistan’s seafood industry, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced that the United States has granted a four-year approval for the import of Pakistani seafood products.

Calling it a “major milestone,” the minister stated that this approval reflects international recognition of the quality of Pakistan’s seafood.

“Our fisheries have successfully met the high standards set by the United States,” he said, adding that the move will ensure continuity in seafood exports to one of the world’s most lucrative markets.

Boost to Export Potential

Chaudhry emphasized that this development will contribute to greater stability and growth in Pakistan’s export sector, particularly in the marine products category. He highlighted that Pakistan exported 242,000 metric tons of seafood last year, earning $489 million in foreign exchange.

“With US market access restored and confirmed for the next four years, we are targeting $600 million in seafood exports in the coming year,” the minister stated confidently.

The announcement is expected to bolster investor confidence in the fisheries sector and open up further opportunities for market expansion, not only in North America but in other global markets as well.