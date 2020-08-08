Pakistan PM thanks Malaysia's Mahathir for pro-Kashmir remarks
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Pakistan PM thanks Malaysia's Mahathir for pro-Kashmir remarks
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday thanked former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for his remarks in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian repression in the occupied region.

“I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) – this time at a function on 8th Aug to mark a year of the illegal Indian actions in IIOJK,” the prime minister tweeted.

On his Twitter handle too, the once longest serving Malaysian leader said that he had chosen to speak out despite being aware of the potential backlash.

“To my mind, keeping quiet is not an option…when all the tell-tale signs were pointing towards another situation whereby a big and powerful country imposed its will with impunity on a small and defenceless nation,” he said.

Recalling his speech at the UN General Assembly last year and its backlash from India, he said, “I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don’t know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices.”

“What transpired since my contentious speech at the UN General Assembly in September last year only served to prove that what I had said were mild and to a certain degree, restrained. Now that I am no more the Prime Minister, I take it that I can now speak without restrain and address the Kashmir issue without threats of boycotts and such,” the former prime minister remarked.

More From This Category
Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice ...
09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes Tiger Force Day today  
08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 ...
08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
Sindh decides to reopen schools, business ...
11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Army launches rescue operation in ...
08:21 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
KP allows construction of skyscrapers to save ...
06:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Cameron Diaz quit Hollywood
06:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr