Pakistan pays tribute to fallen heroes on Police Martyrs' Day
Web Desk
02:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday commemorated Police Martyrs' Day to pay tributes to those police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Special events were held at provincial headquarters and at district level to highlight the services of police force.

Also, the Pakistani military paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police. "In the line of duty, they have been the 1st responders to every cry for help and answered every call with purpose and pride," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

Provincial governments have announced compensation packages for the heirs of martyrs to support their children for completion of education.

