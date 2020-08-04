21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, the Bollywood fraternity has received immense criticism for supporting nepotism and outcasting people that don't come from a powerful filmy background. From Kapoors to Khans, all have been bashed for never letting others have a chance to outshine.

Known never to mince her words, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken her silence on nepotism and shared what she truly feels about the ongoing situation.

The diva is brutally honest while giving her opinion on things that she feels are important.

The actor shared that success has nothing to do with nepotism. She said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can make a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way. It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. My struggle is there but it isn’t as interesting as somebody who comes with just INR10 in his pocket on a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.”

According to Kareena, it’s only the audience that can make any actor a 'star'. The K3G actor said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars, right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you."

She further added, "So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen, whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us.”

It has been alleged that the reason why Sushant took such an extreme step is because he was replaced from films for being an outsider. Actress Kangana Ranaut believes that 'Bollywood bullies' destroyed Sushant's career and deprived him of working in big banner films.

