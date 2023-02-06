How much did Ansha Afridi's wedding dress cost?

The grand Nikah ceremony of Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of iconic cricketer Shahid Afridi, has been the centre of attention recently.

The young couple, who tied the knot on February 3 in the presence of their parents, friends and family, took the internet by storm.

Although the couple's families tried to keep the event intimate, the star-studded ceremony made headlines, nevertheless. From their wedding preparations to the list of guests, Afridis' family affair gathered all the limelight as their fans yearned for more.

With such grandeur, local media outlets have succeeded in obtaining lesser known details of the event i.e., the cost of Ansha's gorgeous dress.

Ansha reportedly opted for an extravagant dress by Republic Women's Wear by Sana Sikandar Khan. The gorgeous ensemble's accents of white and pink colour stole the show. However, its price is the real deal.

Priced at a whopping PKR 800,000, the intricately designed dress has been the dream wedding couture ever since Ansha wore it.

The newlyweds had been engaged for the past two years and recently got married with A-list sports stars in attendance.